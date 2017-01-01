



This is a Pre-order.

Armageddon War was successfully funded on Kickstarter in June of 2017. The game is slated to ship in November of 2017. This is a special, 25% off, pre-order price.

Armageddon Rules Posted!

Click here to see the latest version of the Armageddon War Rules. Note that some graphics in the rules are placeholders.





Following disease, famine, and economic collapse among the world's first-line powers, conventional war erupts in the Mid-East for what arable land remains. Old allies join the carnage, and the war grows, pitting age-old adversaries and their new friends against each other. Armageddon War depicts the chaos in the midst of this war.

Armageddon War is a platoon level game set in the near future. The first module focuses on the Mid-East, pitting Israelis, Russians, and Americans against age-old adversaries. We hope you feel that the game is a breath of fresh air in the war gaming world. There are no turns, just continuous activations. The intensity of a unit's close combat modifier is determined not only by its weapons but also by the tactics you choose to use for the assault or defense, and when you fire on a unit, it has the option of taking cover, or returning fire. The number of dice and the color of dice rolled, determine the number of hits.



For example, a Merkava platoon has a gold firepower number over a red explosion. Hence, when it fires on a target with a defense factor over a gold shield (usually other tank platoons) every success inflicts one hit on the target. But if the same platoon fires on a unit with a defense factor over a red shield (usually infantry), it takes two successes to inflict a hit.



Formations are activated by chit draw (nothing new there), but returned to the draw cup not at the end of a turn, but rather in a continuous manner. When chosen, a formation marker is placed on the activation track, to the right of the last-drawn formation. When only one chit remains in the cup, the two leftmost chits are returned to the draw cup. Simple, continuous. Available for pre-order soon.



Game Includes

Two mounted, 22" x 33" full color game boards.

Four sheets of gorgeous , die-cut 1" counters. Including Israeli Merkavas, American Abrams, Russian T-90s, Militia, Fantatics, RPG-29s, and much more.

Full-color rule and scenario book, including 16 scenarios.

Player Aid Cards.

18 colored dice. Check out the videos.







