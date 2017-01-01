Armageddon War Special Dice

The picture displays our prototypes. The finished product may look different. These are THREE special dice that can be substituted for regular Armageddon War dice while playing. These are NOT needed to play Armageddon War. Here's the scoop.

1) This is a set of 3 dice, one in each color. They will have a different color ink than the normal dice so you can tell them apart).



2) You can choose to substitute one or more of these dice on your roll.



3) Red die (measured fire die) - Takes the best attacker faces (star-star and star-star-shield) and replaces it with star-symbol and star-shield-symbol. If you roll the face with the special symbol, you remove 1 action step from the attacker after combat. This means the attacker would not have an action step after firing, or would take 1 less damage from any counterfire. However, this is at the cost of doing 1 less strike to the target you were shooting at.



4) Black die (suppression die) - Takes the best attacker faces (star-star and star-shield) and replaces it with star-symbol and shield-symbol. If you roll the face with the special symbol, it does 1 strike to a different unit in the same hex as the original target.



5) Green die (shoot & scoot die) - Replaces the star faces (there are two) with a symbol and makes two faces with 1 shield instead of 1 face with 2 shields. If you roll the face with the symbol, you may retreat 1 hex away from the defender after the attack resolves, and this does not count as an extra action step.



Breaking the 4th Wall. Mark here. Yeah, 20$ for three dice, even custom dice, is pricey, but it is the best we can do and still keep faith with our Kickstarter pledgers. Simply put, that is what they cost during the Kickstarter campaign. So pricey? Yes, but you don't need them to play the game, so no one is forcing you to buy them. :-)

