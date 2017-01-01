Solitaire Expansion for '65 Squad Level Gaming in the Jungles of Vietnam

Solitaire expansion for '65. Based on the solitaire version of Night of Man, backers will get their own solitaire version of ’65 replete with counters, cards, and scenarios.



As the American player, you play just as you would a two-player game, the Communists are controlled by the special solitaire deck. Shadowy enemies, tactical combat, story-telling, twists of fate, it's all here in an intense experience that will satisfy the most avid '65 player. Now shipping!