Terms & Conditions

This Privacy Policy explains how we collect, use and store your personal information. By visiting our Site, you accept the practices described in this Policy.

Flying Pig Games (FPG) respects your privacy. We strive to protect the security of your personal data by use of appropriate measures and processes. Information we may request includes your name, e-mail address, phone number, address, credit card details, customer preference information, as well as other similar personal information. We do not store credit card or financial information. That is handled by reputable third parties, specifically PayPal and Stripe.



How we use the information we collect

We use the information we collect for various purposes, including:

to complete your purchase transactions

to provide the services you request including product support

to keep you informed about the status of your orders

to identify your product and service preferences, so we can create more products that you will enjoy

to notify you of company news

Information Use and Disclosure1) We do not sell, rent, trade, license or otherwise disclose your specific personal information or financial information to anyone.2) We may share non-personal information (such as the number of daily visitors to a particular web page, or the size of an order placed on a certain date) with third parties such as advertising partners. This information does not directly personally identify you or any customer.Privacy and Data SecurityWe use SSL encryption to protect your personal information online, and we also take several steps to protect your personal information in our facilities. Access to your personal information is restricted. This NEVER includes your financial information. Only employees who need access to your personal information to perform a specific job are granted access to your personal information. While we use industry-standard precautions to safeguard your personal information, we cannot guarantee complete security. 100% complete security does not presently exist anywhere online or offline.