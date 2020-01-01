1. How long does it take my game to ship?

A. We ship our games within three business days of the order being placed. You should receive a confirmation of your order and a notification of shipment. If you haven't, please check your spam filter.

2. Whom do I contact if I have questions about my order?

A. Email us at staffATflyingpiggamesDOTcom if you have any questions about your order.

3. How can I contact you all?

A: Just click on the "Contact Us" link at the top of the page.

Q: Does each issue of Yaah! magazine come with a health-enriching wargame?

A: You bet! and die-cut counters to boot.