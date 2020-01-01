Flying Pig Games Impossibly Fun!

1. How long does it take my game to ship?

A. We ship our games within three business days of the order being placed. You should receive a confirmation of your order and a notification of shipment. If you haven't, please check your spam filter.

2. Whom do I contact if I have questions about my order?

A. Email us at staffATflyingpiggamesDOTcom if you have any questions about your order. 

3. How can I contact you all?

A: Just click on the "Contact Us" link at the top of the page.

Q: Does each issue of Yaah! magazine come with a health-enriching wargame?

A: You bet! and die-cut counters to boot.  