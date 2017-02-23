Hue City Map Expansion to '65 Squad Level Combat in Vietnam

HUGE 22 x 34” board full of city terrain. Not all of Vietnam’s battles were fought in the jungle. Can you say “Hue?” Of course you can (Yeah, we know that was '68, but...). You’ll not only be able to say it, but play it as well with this massive, mounted map board. Includes four scenarios. Comes in a Ziploc bag. Must own the base game, '65 Squad Level Combat in Vietnam, to play the scenarios in the City Map Expansion. Cover art coming soon. Now Shipping.

Feb 23rd, 2017. My intent was do do two scenarios total (they are currently included). In fact, that is what I originally wrote in the Kickstarter. Somewhere between the Kickstarter and transferring everything to the website, two scenarios were added to the description. That's cool, I'll handle it. Let me get caught up. I'll design two more scenarios and post them here.





