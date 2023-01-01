A Most Fearful Sacrifice: Pipe Creek

Pipe Creek is a BOXED game with a MOUNTED map board. It is an expansion of, and companion to, “A Most Fearful Sacrifice”.

There can be no argument; George Meade and the Army of the Potomac won the Battle of Gettysburg. According to Daniel Sickles though, Meade wanted to retreat to Pipe Creek and Dan wouldn’t lie about something like that. This game allows players to see what could have happened if Meade had left Gettysburg under a variety of scenarios. Two scenarios are based on the Confederate’s July 2nd attack being successful and Meade deciding to pull back to his pre-planned line. The third scenario is completely up to the players and has Meade refusing to fight at Gettysburg and making his stand at Pipe Creek with a fresh army.

Players will get some new unit counters (including Custer and Stuart’s cavalry), some optional units for both this game and “AMFS”, nine new cards and another great mounted map board. Players will need most of the “AMFS” cards, Players’ Aids and many of the “AMFS” unit counters. Combining components of both games will allow players to see how the pivotal clash of July 1863 could have worked out at a different location.

This addition to the 2022 Charles S. Roberts Wargame of the Year includes:

· 1 – Map

· Another 88 counters

· Another 9 cards

· 1 – Black Swan Game Module Rulebook

Designed by Claude Templeton Whalen (who worked on A Most Fearful Sacrifice)

Art by Jose R. Faura

Number of Players: 2 (Thanks to the Black Swan system, it’s also solo friendly)

Ages: 12 and up

Playing Time: 3 hours or more (if you create just a cavalry battle for scenario #3, it could be less than three hours).