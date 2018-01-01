This expansion to Old School Tactical Vol II will be available for preorder on May 17th at 11 AM EDT (at that time it will no longer appear out of stock). Anyone preordering the game BEFORE May 21st at 6 AM EDT will get the special preorder price of 35$, those ordering after will pay 40$. Of course, once the game is in stock, it will cost 45$.

This is a preorder at a discounted price. The game will be in stock and shipping 3rd quarter 2018.

Ghost Front is the second expansion to Old School Tactical Vol II, covering the German's Ardennes offensive of 1944. This boxed expansion includes a new, 30" x 41" mounted map board depicting snowy Ardennes terrain, a new sheet of counters with new SS and American units, unit data cards, and an 11-scenario booklet.



This boxed expansion includes:

1 x 30" x 41" mounted game board.



1 full sheet of 102 counters including new SS units, StuG III, Panzer IV/70 tank destroyers, the American Jumbo Sherman, M5 and M1 anti-tank gun, and more.

11 new scenarios including, Lausdell Crossroads, Knocking on the Door, Cat and Mouse, Greif I, Dom Butgenbach, Stand at St. Vith, Nuts!, Joyeux Noel, Daredevil Tankers, and Peiper's Chariots.

a sharp-looking box to put it all in.







