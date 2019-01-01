The Pacific Theater was defined by amphibious landings, beaches, lagoons, and much more. The Hell Bent boxed expansion for Old School Tactical Vol III: Pacific 1942-45 brings you that much more with an additional 30" x 41"mounted map, yet another sheet of counters, and a bunch of scenarios to use them with, all wrapped up in an attractive box. Include are scenarios for Wake Island, Tarawa (2), Peleliu (4), Luzon (2), Saipan (2), and Okinawa (3).

This expansion includes: