Old School Tactical Stalingrad Expansion REPRINT

Now Shipping!



This is an expansion. You must own Old School Tactical Vol I to play Stalingrad.

Crafting type? You can buy the PDF download here, right now, and build your own copy.

This version of the expansion will come with a nifty box (pictured), two additional scenarios, and the original maps, counters, and scenarios. The new scenarios will also be made available for download soon so that those who purchased the original game will have access to them also.

The most famous battle of the Eastern Front. Not a day goes by at the Flying Pig Games Multiplex that we don't receive an email, tweet, snapchat, or carrier pigeon asking us to reprint the Stalingrad expansion for Old School Tactical VOL I. Well, we found a way to fit it into our schedule, so we're doing it!

The Stalingrad Expansion Comes With:



a 30" x 41" historical mounted map.

a full sheet of OST counters.

a scenario booklet with EIGHT scenarios.

a beautiful new box to store everything in.

Just want the box?

Some of you bought the expansion when it first came out and just want the box to put your stuff in. You can click here to purchase an empty box.