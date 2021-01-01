On Kickstarter in Early January 2022

Old School Tactical (OST) Vol I is the game that started the Old School Tactical train rolling. With its huge maps, straightforward play, and realistic feel, the game was an instant hit. So much of a hit that it sold out. Sold out and was reprinted and then the reprint sold out.

Now it’s back in the ring, to take another swing. Not a reprint, but a full up 2nd Edition.

What’s new? The art. The counter art.

Shayne has redone the illustrations for all the soldiers (infantry units) for both sides, and enhanced the drawings of the vehicles.

The rules. Old School Tactical Vol I 2nd Edition comes with the absolute latest, bleeding edge OST rules. OST version.

The player aids. The Vol I Player Aid Cards have been brought up to the latest standards that includes the latest Vehicle Combat Table, which changed after the original printing.

Scenarios. The scenarios include corrections necessitated by errata, as well as a layout upgrade to bring them in line with Vol II and Vol III. Additionally, the game boosts 2 new tutorial scenarios, playable by newbies and grognards alike.

And several stretch goals that we think you all will like from neoprene border strips to mark the map edges on smaller scenarios, to upgraded, linen-backed data cards, to… well, you’ll just have to check out the Kickstarter to find out.

But what if you are new to the series. What is OST?

OST is the first in a dynamic series of fresh, tactical war games. OST simulates, through an easily-learned game system, small unit engagements on the Eastern Front during 1941-42.

Two players contest each scenario using counters representing the soldiers, guns, and vehicles that fought these desperate battles. On each turn play goes back and forth between the sides as Impulse Points are spent to enable a player's forces to act. When the battle is over, casualty and victory points are tallied and a victor is declared.



Infantry target other soft units and attack using their Firepower value against the target’s Defense value. The attack can be modified by Leadership, support weapons and terrain effects. And when things get intense, Assault moves into enemy hexes result in deadly Close Combat. Dice rolls are made using the Infantry Combat Table and results are implemented. Attacking armored vehicles requires a roll to Hit the vehicle at range. If a Hit is scored, the Firepower value of the attacker’s gun is used against the target’s front or flank Defense value. Dice rolls are made using the Vehicle Combat Table and results are enforced. Vehicles may also use their HE Firepower value and secondary armaments directly against soft targets using the Infantry Combat Table. Ships first quarter 2016.





4 sheets of unit, weapon, vehicle, and condition counters.

2, large 30" x 41" mounted game maps, hexes are 1".

18 luck cards, such as Shell Shocked, Evasive Maneuvers, Field Repair, and Tank Hunters.

36 unit-data cards.

27 scenarios.

color rule book.

dice







