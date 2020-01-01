Old School Tactical Vol II Map Border Strips

This is a pre-order. This item will ship in October of 2020. Back by popular demand, we are offering a package of 4 neoprene border strips. Most Old School Tactical Vol II scenarios don't use the entire map. Sure, you can mark what is used with those map-edge marker counters, but they slide across the map every time you reach for your Chivas Regal, These attractive, 2" x 14" neoprene border strips will mark your map edges in the smaller scenarios without sliding. No fuss, and no muss. There are 4 border strips per package: American Airborne (Thompson Submachine gun), U. S. Army (M1919A6), German Wehrmacht (Kar98), German SS (MG-34).