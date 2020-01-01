Flying Pig Games Impossibly Fun!
Old School Tactical Vol III Neoprene Play Mats

Two (one Japanese and one by-God Marine), large (approximately 12” x 17”) neoprene playing mats. Using them will certainly save gamers hours (okay, maybe just minutes) when setting up and playing, and it's perfect for the solo gamer. You can use them to track Impulse Points, the Turn, Casualty Points, Victory Points, and Impulse Point modifiers, all on an attractive neoprene mat that rolls out easily and lays flat. 
$30.00 $25.00

