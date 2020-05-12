Phantom Division will be available as part of the Kickstarter campaign to fund the Old School Tactical VOL 2: West Front 1944-45 and Airborne reprint. You can add the game (for just 40$ to your Kickstarter pledge. Already own Vol 2 and Airborne? Just pledge a buck to get in the Kickstarter and then add Phantom Division.

The campaign kicks off May 12, 2020 at 12 noon EDT. Click here to go to the pre-launch page where you can sign up to be notified the minute the campaign goes live.

Phantom Division is the first of our Old School Tactical Pockets boxed expansions. This expansion to Old School Tactical VOL 2: West Front 1944-45 covers the exploits of the American 9th Armored Division. The 9th Armored (Phantom Division) fought in the Battle of the Bulge, captured the Ludendorff Bridge at Remagen, Germany, and assisted in the encirclement of the Ruhr. Phantom Division covers its part in all three battles.

Phantom Division includes 3 pocket-battle sized maps (approximately 11" x 17"), each printed front and back (winter and summer), new counters, such as the M-26 Pershing, M-24 Chaffee, and M1919A6 machine gun, and 6 new scenarios, designed by Mark H. Walker. All of this fits nicely in a 10" x 12" x 1.5" box.

You must own Old School Tactical VOL 2: West Front 1944-45 to play Phantom Division.



Phantom Division Includes: