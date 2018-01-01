Yaah! Magazine Issue #7

Downloadable version available RIGHT HERE.

The seventh issue of Yaah! Magazine is another gorgeous grab-bag of mirth, merriment, and awesomeness-- great articles, great scenarios, a great pack-in game, and two great expansions!



For starters, there's a titanic triptych of Old School Tactical (OST) material: an interview with designer Shayne Logan, a brand-new scenario from Shayne designed just for the magazine, and a great AAR from Eddie Carlson that puts you right in the thick of it. If you've been curious about the best-selling and critically-acclaimed Old School Tactical series, that AAR should give you a great idea of how the game plays, and why it belongs on your table.



We also have another trio of great features related to Flying Pig's other flagship series, Night of Man: a delightfully detailed AAR from Matt Foster, a new NOM solo scenario, and, the creme de la creme, a new Platoon Commander expansion module set in the NOMiverse, Edge of Night, from Mark H. Walker. You'll need Tiny Battle Publishing's Sticks and Stones to play this expansion module, which comes with sixteen new counters and eighteen new cards, with scenarios for two and three players that pit the forces of Russia AND the United States against the invading Killer aliens. Speaking of Tiny Battle, there's also an eight counter expansion for Hermann Luttmann's insanely popular Invaders from Dimension X! "Harvester of Souls" introduces a new alien, and a new Marine weapon, the Y.A.A.H.! gun.



But if, like Playboy, you "read it for the articles", you won't be disappointed. (Uh, Playboy stopped publishing nude photos in March of this year, BTW. -Mark) We've got great pieces on a variety of games from a diverse collection of voices: Brad Smith on DVG's Warfighter (including an AAR), Ania B. Ziolkowska on two expansions for VPG's Imperial Stars II, Alexey Beznin on the Conflict of Heroes solo expansion, Roger Leroux on Operation Dauntless, and Norm Lunde on block game Triumph and Tragedy. Editor Tom Russell contributes a nice article on Stronghold's flashy Space Cadets: Away Missions, and the folks at Stronghold were nice enough to throw in a new scenario. Rounding out our scenario section are a couple of tense scenarios for Tiny Battle's High Speed Hover Tank.



Finally, there's the game-- BEAST AT THE GATES. This exciting brigade-level treatment of the 1864 Battle of Drewry's Bluff (also known as Proctor's Creek) from designer Sean Chick (Frederick's War and Highland Charge) is simple to learn and quick to play but difficult to master. And oh, those counters. We think you'll love the way it looks.



All this in a slick, full-color magazine, a game with slick, die-cut counters, and articles with slick, well-written adjectives and adverbs.