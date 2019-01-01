Yaah! Magazine Issue #13

This is a preorder; the magazine and game will ship this fall.

Here comes lucky number thirteen. Yaah! #13 that is. This issue comes jammed with the usual number of entertaining articles, a damn fine game, and wait for it… scenarios and variants are back.

First up is the The Battle of Hue! A solitaire game designed by Jay Ward and based on his popular Tiny Battle Publishing title, The Battle for Ramadi. The Battle for Hue! Allows gamers to control the forces of the United States and their allies as they battle to wrest control of Hue from the North Vietnamese Army and their Viet Cong friends.

Our articles include pieces on The Last Hundred Yards by well-know designer Arrigo Velicogna, a look at STALINGRAD: Inferno on the Volga and Dan Verssen’s Pavlov’s House by John Burtt, and Keith Beason examination of Hollandspeil’s Horse & Musket series. But the words don’t stop there, the magazine also includes articles on the Battlefield Ops miniatures game by Norm Lunde, Roger Leroux’s thoughts on Steve Jackson Games’ HUGE The Fantasy Trip reprint, John Burtt’s feelings on Platoon Commander Deluxe: The Battle of Kursk, Herm Luttman’s designer notes for Tiny Battle Publishing’s popular The Devil to Pay and much more.

In the scenario and variants section we have two shiny new scenarios for ’65 Squad-level Battles in the Jungles of Vietnam, a Dark War skirmish scenario, some New Action Cards for Night of Man, and advanced rules for Rifles in the Pacific from Gottardo Zancani. That’s enough to keep anyone busy for a few nights of gaming.

If this looks good to you, we would appreciate your preorder. The magazine will ship in the fall.