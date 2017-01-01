Neoprene Play Mats for Old School Tactical Volume II

Two (one German and one American), large (approximately 12” x 17”) neoprene playing mats. Using them will certainly save gamers hours (okay, maybe just minutes) when setting up and playing, and it's perfect for the solo gamer. You can use them to track Impulse Points, the Turn, Casualty Points, Victory Points, and Impulse Point modifiers, all on an attractive neoprene mat that rolls out easily and lays flat. This is a preorder at a preorder, discounted price. Anticipated delivery is April 2017.

