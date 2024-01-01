Introducing the third installment in the acclaimed Squad Battles series: "95’ The Years of Sorrow." Delve into the tumultuous decades following the fall of the Berlin Wall, where history did not end but instead ushered in a new era of conflict and strife. Mark H. Walker’s Squad Battles series of titles has taken gamers from the jungles of Vietnam to the deserts of Afghanistan, and now with 95’ The Years of Sorrow it transports players to the battlefields of Europe. Experience squad-level warfare like never before.

Building upon the beloved mechanics of its predecessors, '65 Squad Battles in the Jungles of Vietnam and 85’ Graveyard of Empires, The Years of Sorrow (TYOS) immerses players in the intense struggles of the late 20th and early 21st centuries. With its award-winning card-driven, hex and counter game system, TYOS brings tactical depth and strategic decision-making to every encounter.

TYOS retains all the enhancements introduced in Graveyard of Empires, including dynamic card-activated events, intricate helicopter mechanics, and expanded tactical options. From commanding infantry squads to maneuvering heavy armor like the T-80 and M1A1 Abrams, players will navigate a vast array of units across meticulously detailed battlefields.

Experience the clashes between major world powers like the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Russia/Soviet Union against formidable adversaries such as the Panamanian Defense Forces, Serb Militias, and Chechen insurgents. Dive into alternate history scenarios that explore the consequences of a different outcome to pivotal events.

Featuring stunning, oversized counters and sprawling 11x17" maps, TYOS transports players from the sun-soaked streets of Panama City to the war-torn landscapes of Sarajevo and Grozny. Immerse yourself in the intricate artwork and detailed illustrations that bring each unit and battlefield to life.

Do you have the skill and strategy to endure the Years of Sorrow and emerge victorious amidst the chaos of war? Prepare to test your mettle in the most challenging installment of the Squad Battles series yet.

6 richly illustrated, 11” x 17” geomorphic game boards.

4 lavish sheets of thick 1” and 1.375” counters.

1 deck of 54 action cards, 4 Event Cards, 5 Bonus Victory Condition Cards.

Full color rules and scenario booklet.

Player Aid Cards,

Terrain Effect Charts.

A die.

The scenarios are both historical and fictional, including