Impossibly Fun!
A Most Fearful Sacrifice Update Kit

A Most Fearful Sacrifice Update Kit

A physical copy of the 2nd edition rules, scenario book, and the new, larger PACs. You must own the original game to use these materials.
$30.00

Featured Products

Old School Tactical Vol I 2nd Edition
Old School Tactical Vol I 2nd Edition
$125.00$110.00
Old School Tactical Red Blitz
Old School Tactical Red Blitz
$55.00
A Most Fearful Sacrifice 2nd Edition/Reprint
A Most Fearful Sacrifice 2nd Edition/Reprint
$135.00
The Long Road
The Long Road
$100.00$95.00