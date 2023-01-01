Alone in the Mountains
Alone in the Mountains is a solitaire expansion for '85 Graveyard of Empires. Utilizing an updated version of the same solitaire system used in Night of Man and '65 Squad Battles in the Jungle of Vietnam, Alone in the Mountains is a boxed game that comes complete with a full sheet of counters, a new map, rules, solitaire action cards, a Player Aid Card and 6 new solitaire scenarios for playing Graveyard of Empires solitaire. You must own Graveyard of Empires to play Alone in the Mountains. Alone in the Mountains will be offered as an add on product during the Graveyard of Empires Kickstarter campaign, which begins February 28th at 11AM EST. First pledgers will get a free game.
