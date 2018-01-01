Armageddon War: Burning Lands Expansion
Burning Lands is a complete expansion for Armageddon War. It features a full-sized (22" x 33") mounted map board that loosely replicates the north-western corner of Jordan (just south of the Golan heights), a full sheet of counters that features the Hezbollah and Jordanian military, and a full color rules and scenario book with six scenarios. This map is MUCH different from the two maps that ship with the base game, providing a constricted, hilly, heavily wooded terrain to fight in. Perfect for ambushes. Perfect for leveling the technological playing field. The EXPANSION includes.
- 22" x 33" Mounted full-color map. We mean it's BIG. I wouldn't even buy this if you live in a small apartment.
- Full sheet of thick, large counters representing the armed forces of Jordan and the Hezbollah (as they exist in 2028).
- Full-color scenario and rules booklet with six scenarios.
- The Burning Lands box to put everything in.
Burning Lands is an expansion. You, or someone you know, must own Armageddon War to play Burning Lands.
$45.00 $35.00
Featured Products
$0.00$0.00
Free Shipping!
$80.00$65.00
$90.00$70.00
$80.00$65.00