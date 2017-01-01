Flying Pig Games Impossibly Fun!
Mud in the Tracks

Mud in the Tracks

Mud in the Tracks is a boxed expansion for Platoon Commander Deluxe: Kursk. The expansion includes a new sheet of die-cut counters, including Jagdtigers, King Tigers, Jagdpanthers, T-34/85, and IS-3, to name but a few. There is also a new, 22" x 17" mounted mapboard, and several new scenarios, all packaged in an attractive box.

You get.

  • a full sheet of 1" counters
  • a 17" x 22" mounted map/gameboard
  • a scenario book with six new scenarios
  • an attractive box to store it in

$45.00 $35.00

Featured Products

Armageddon War
Armageddon War
$100.00$75.00
Armageddon War: Burning Lands Expansion
Armageddon War: Burning Lands Expansion
$45.00$35.00
'65 Squad-Level Combat in Vietnam
'65 Squad-Level Combat in Vietnam
$80.00$65.00
Old School Tactical Volume II: West Front 1944-45
Old School Tactical Volume II: West Front 1944-45
$90.00$80.00