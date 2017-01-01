Mud in the Tracks
Mud in the Tracks is a boxed expansion for Platoon Commander Deluxe: Kursk. The expansion includes a new sheet of die-cut counters, including Jagdtigers, King Tigers, Jagdpanthers, T-34/85, and IS-3, to name but a few. There is also a new, 22" x 17" mounted mapboard, and several new scenarios, all packaged in an attractive box.
You get.
- a full sheet of 1" counters
- a 17" x 22" mounted map/gameboard
- a scenario book with six new scenarios
- an attractive box to store it in
$45.00 $35.00
