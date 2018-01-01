Old School Tactical Paratroop Expansion Volume II

We all love 'em, a lot of film footage has been spent on them, they are the paratroopers of the 101st and 82 Airborne Divisions. The expansion includes a complete sheet of Airborne counters, rules for using them (paradrops, etc), six scenarios, and a HUGE 30" X 41" historical map. This is a preorder at a preorder, discounted price. Anticipated delivery is April 2017.

